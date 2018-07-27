Meghalaya Official Arrested For Petrol Bomb Attack At Government Building

The officer was involved in "paying" for the petrol bomb attack, police said. (Representational)

A suspended junior bureaucrat has been arrested for his alleged role in the arson attack at the Meghalaya Public Service Commission building earlier this month, police said.

Meghalaya Civil Service (MCS) officer GH Passah, who was identified as the main accused of the attack, was held after he surrendered at a police station, they said.

"He (Passah) surrendered along with his lawyers and we have arrested him," Director General of Police S B Singh told PTI.

Mr Passah was produced in a local court in Shillong where he was remanded to seven days custody.

On July 10, two unidentified persons entered the premises and lobbed a petrol bomb in the room of Secretary WAB Booth, damaging important documents and computers.

East Khasi Hills District SP Davis Marak said preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested officer was involved in "paying" for the petrol bomb attack.

"We have circumstantial evidence in the case," he said