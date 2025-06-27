Advertisement

Video: Man Upset Over Divorce Sets Fire To Moving Train In Seoul, Faces Trial

A 67-year-old man has been indicted for setting a fire on a Seoul subway train, injuring dozens. He committed the act in protest over divorce ruling.

A 67-year-old man, identified by his surname Won, has been formally indicted for setting a fire inside a moving subway train in Seoul, according to Yonhap News Agency.. The incident occurred on May 31 and led to injuries and significant property damage.

According to the Seoul Southern District Prosecutors' Office, Won faces multiple charges, including attempted murder, arson on a moving train, and violations of the Railway Safety Act.

The fire broke out around 8:42 am on Seoul Subway Line 5, in the section between Yeouinaru Station and Mapo Station, while the train was passing through the undersea tunnel beneath the Han River. Won allegedly poured gasoline inside the subway car and then set his clothes on fire to ignite the blaze, as per according to Yonhap News Agency.

The arson resulted in 22 passengers being hospitalised for smoke inhalation, while 129 others were treated at the scene. The suspect was also hospitalised. The fire caused an estimated 330 million won in property damage, including damage to a subway car, according to The Chosun Daily.

Investigators said Won committed the act out of frustration over the outcome of his divorce case. He was taken into custody and handed over to the prosecution by police on June 9. Authorities are continuing to examine the circumstances of the incident to prevent similar attacks in the future.

