Violence In Assam District After Eviction Drive Leaves Thousands Homeless

Violence was reported during an eviction drive in Assam's Dhubri district, prompting the government to send in more security reinforcements in the area.

The district administration on Tuesday undertook a massive eviction drive across Charuwa-Bakhra, Santoshpur, and Chirakuta, clearing over 1,150 acres of government land of encroachments. The drive likely to affect almost 1,400 families.

During the eviction drive, some of the inhabitants of the land clashed with the police, leading to damage to equipment, including bulldozers. Locals blocked roads and staged protests, demanding fair rehabilitation and compensation.

The situation turned more volatile following the arrival of independent MLA Akhil Gogoi, who attempted to visit the site but was stopped and detained at Chapar Police Station. Authorities stated that his presence incited unrest among a section of the local population, despite initial cooperation from most families.

Sporadic protests continued through the day, with several displaced families asserting that the government's measures were inadequate.

The Dhubri district administration has announced a one-time compensation of Rs 50,000 for each evicted family. Landless families are also being considered for rehabilitation at Boyjer-Alga under Athani Revenue Circle.

A similar drive will be held on Thursday to free almost 260 acres of government land of encroachment, with the action set to dispalce around 1,100 families.