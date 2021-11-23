Mega Congress Rally During Parliament Session, Priyanka Gandhi Plans

The Centre is yet to clear the Congress's request for Ramleela ground for the rally

The Congress has planned a mega Delhi rally to protest against fuel price rise, inflation during the first week of December, which coincides with the winter session of parliament. This will be its first big outreach since 2019.

The rally will conclude the grand old party's two-week Jana Jagran Abhiyan against inflation under the Narendra Modi government.

General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met key party leaders to plan the rally.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Sidhu, former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Hooda, general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal, party leader Sachin Pilot, among others, were present in the meeting.

The Centre is yet to clear the Congress's request for the iconic Ramleela ground for the rally. If the permission does not come through, the Congress plans to move to Dwarka grounds for its big rally.

Fuel prices remained unchanged for the 19th straight day on Tuesday. Earlier this month, on the eve of Diwali, the government had slashed excise duty on petrol and diesel to bring rates slightly down from the record-high levels.

Despite the reduction in prices, petrol rates are still above the Rs 100 per litre mark across the four metros and several cities in the country.