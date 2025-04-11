Meet The Lawyers Representing Anti-Terror Agency NIA In Tahawwur Rana Case

Tahawwur Rana, a key accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, was extradited from the United States and brought back to India on Thursday evening. Upon arrival, Rana was taken for routine medical check-up and then produced before Special NIA Judge Chander Jit Singh for custody proceedings.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) was represented by senior advocate Dayan Krishnan and special public prosecutor Narender Mann. Rana was represented by lawyer Piyush Sachdeva from the Delhi Legal Services Authority.

Who is Dayan Krishnan?

Dayan Krishnan is a Senior Advocate of the Supreme Court of India.

He is a graduate of the first batch (1993) of India's first national law school, National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bangalore.

After graduating in 1993, he worked with Senior Advocate Santosh Hegde, who later became a Supreme Court judge and Solicitor General of India. He continued working with Mr Hegde until 1999, after which he set up his own legal practice.

He has worked on several high-profile legal matters, including:

The 2001 Parliament attack case

The Kaveri river water dispute

Various telecommunication cases

Worked with the 1999 Justice JS Verma Commission

He was the Special Public Prosecutor in the December 2012 Delhi gang-rape and murder case, one of the most widely followed criminal trials in India.

Mr Krishnan has represented several key government bodies such as the Union of India, National Investigation Agency (NIA), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Delhi Government, and the Delhi Police in various important cases.

He has held distinguished roles including:

CBI Special Prosecutor in one of the Commonwealth Games (CWG) graft cases

CBI Special Prosecutor in the Navy War Room leak case.

CBI Prosecutor in the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) scam.

Special Prosecutor in the Nitish Katara murder case.

Counsel for Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) in the Satyam Computers scam.

In 2010, Dayan Krishnan was appointed as Special Counsel for the NIA and was part of a team that went to Chicago to question David Coleman Headley, one of the accused in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

In 2011, he represented the government in the extradition case of Ravi Shankaran from the UK. In 2012, he appeared as Special Counsel for the CBI in the extradition case of Raymond Varley, linked to a child sex abuse case in Goa.

In 2014, he was appointed Special Public Prosecutor in the extradition case of David Headley and Tahawwur Rana. That same year, he was designated as a Senior Advocate by the Delhi High Court, becoming the second NLSIU Bangalore graduate to receive the honour.

Who is Narendra Mann?

Narendra Mann is a legal professional who has represented the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in several high-profile cases. As per reports, one of the notable cases he handled was the 2018 Staff Selection Commission (SSC) paper leak scandal.