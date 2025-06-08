Meet Priya Saroj, Samajwadi Party MP Who Got Engaged To Cricketer Rinku Singh

Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj got engaged to cricketer Rinku Singh in a grand ceremony in Lucknow on Sunday. The event brought together over 300 guests from the worlds of cricket and politics.

The guest list included political heavyweights like Akhilesh Yadav, Jaya Bachchan, Dimple Yadav, and Iqra Hasan and former cricketers Praveen Kumar and Piyush Chawla, UP Ranji captain Aryan Juyal. Congress leader Rajeev Shukla and veteran politician Ram Gopal Yadav also also among the attendees.

Rinku Singh, known for his IPL heroics with Kolkata Knight Riders, arrived in coordinated white and pink with Priya Saroj.

Who Is Priya Saroj?

Priya Saroj was born on 23 November, 1998, in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. She is the daughter of Tufani Saroj, a three-time Member of Parliament and current Samajwadi Party MLA in Uttar Pradesh. She completed her schooling at the Air Force Golden Jubilee Institute in New Delhi, earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Delhi University, and pursued a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) from Amity University. She is a lawyer and politician affiliated with the Samajwadi Party. In the 2024 Indian General Elections, Priya Saroj was elected as the Member of Parliament from the Machhlishahr Lok Sabha constituency. She defeated BJP's BP Saroj by a margin of almost 36,000 votes in that election. At the age of 25, she became one of the youngest candidates to be elected to the Lok Sabha.

A few months ago, her father Tufani Saroj had publicly acknowledged the couple's relationship. Speaking to news agency ANI, he had said, "Both the children have expressed their desire to get married and have sought our permission for the same. The engagement has not taken place yet. Initial talks have taken place in this regard."