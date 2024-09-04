Meet Brunei Crown Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah Who Welcomed PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Brunei on Tuesday, receiving a warm reception from Crown Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah. Mr Modi is the first Indian PM to pay a state visit to Brunei where he will hold talks with Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah and other members of the royal family. His Next stop is Singapore.

The Prime Minister's two-nation trip aims to strengthen India's ties with Southeast Asian countries.

Here are some facts on the Brunei crown Prince, Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah

1. Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah was proclaimed the crown Prince of Brunei on August 10, 1998, and presented with the Keris Si Naga, a golden dagger. The Keris Si Naga, also known as the Dragon's Dagger, is necessary for a successor to claim the throne and for their coronation. As Crown Prince, he serves as Deputy Sultan when his father is away and holds various positions, including Senior Minister at the Prime Minister's Office, General in the Brunei Armed Forces, Deputy Inspector General of the Royal Brunei Police Force, and Head of the National Disaster Management Committee.

2. In 2004, the Crown Prince married 17-year-old Pengiran Anak Sarah. After the wedding, they drove around Brunei's capital in a golden-topped Rolls-Royce. The royal couple have four children. They welcomed their first child, Pengiran Muda Abdul Muntaqim, on March 17, 2007. He will inherit the Brunei throne.

3. He is known for his impressive collection of luxury vehicles, including a Ferrari 599 GTB, Mercedes McLaren SLR, and Lamborghini Murcielago LP640.

4. Crown Prince Al-Muhtadee Billah competed in the 2007 World Pool Championship. He has a passion for pool and snooker.

5. The Crown Prince owns Brunei DPMM FC, a leading football club in the country. He has also played as a goalkeeper for the team.