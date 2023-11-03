'Useless': Central Panel Slams Telangana Dam, KCR's Party Hits Back

The Medigadda barrage is part of the Rs 80,000 crore Kaleswaram Irrigation Project.

A central panel on dam safety has ripped into the Telangana government after sections of the Medigadda (Lakshmi) barrage (which diverts, rather than stores, water) sank into the Godavari River last month, making the structure "useless unless fully rehabilitiated". The barrage is part of the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi's flagship Rs 80,000 crore Kaleshwaram Multi-Lift Irrigation Project.

The BRS has hit back at the report, pointing out it had been cleared by the Central Water Commission, which reports to the centre. Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao, who is the chief minister's son, slammed the report as "politically motivated" and questioned its timing; it comes weeks before an Assembly poll.

Reported on the evening of October 21, the incident resulted in the sinking of six pillars - from the 15th to the 20th - and probable weakening of the gates at the sixth, seventh and eighth blocks.

The extent of damage, the panel reported, means the whole barrage may have to be rebuilt.

The pillars - meant to be able to withstand the force of 16,000 million cubic feet of water - sank several inches into the riverbed, exposing "deficiencies" in the planning and execution of a project that was "designed as floating structure but constructed as a rigid structure", the panel's report said.

Reports said the piers sank due to 'heavy water flow' - 1.3 million cubic feet - in a fortnight.

Reports also said the weakening of the Medigadda barrage forced all 85 gates to be opened and up to 10 million cubic feet of water to be released - water meant for drinking and irrigation purposes.

The report hit out at the Telangana government for "failure in planning, design, quality control, as well as operation and maintenance". It also states the NDSA had requested the Telangana government to conduct regular inspections to "check for unusual behaviour or signs of distress".

"But it appears that this has not been complied with. This is a significant omission," the panel said.

"The barrage under the present condition is rendered useless until fully rehabilitated. The damaged block, No. 7, has to be structurally restored... to make it functional... likelihood of failure of other blocks... This would warrant rehabilitating (reconstructing) the whole barrage," its report warned.

The panel flagged the Annaram and Sundilla barrages - upstream of the Medigadda one - as being "prone to similar failure modes", and suggests a shutdown of the reservoir till repairs are made.

Political Slugfest Erupts

The National Dam Safety Authority's report comes weeks before Telangana votes in an Assembly election and heaps pressure on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who now faces a barrage of criticism from the BJP, the Congress and other opposition parties in the southern state.

The report has triggered a political row in the poll-bound state.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi visited the incident site on Thursday, and said, "... visited Medigadda barrage, which is a part of the corruption-ridden Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme in Telangana."

Kaleshwaram Project = KCR Family ATM



I visited the Medigadda barrage, which is a part of the corruption-ridden Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme in Telangana.



— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 2, 2023

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, who is also head of the party's state unit, attacked the ruling party for "corruption... failed projects... leakages".

Corruption

Failed Projects

Leakages



- Have become the hallmark of KCR rule



— G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) November 3, 2023

"Telangana's decades-long fight for statehood has centered around water and statehood was achieved after supreme sacrifices by thousands and a relentless agitation by all sections. Today, 10 years after its formation, Telangana, under BRS ... after spending 1.5 lakh crore... cannot harvest its water," he said.

KCR's "Second-Biggest Dream"

The project was inaugurated in June 2019 by the Chief Minister himself. Billed as the world's largest multi-stage multipurpose lift irrigation scheme, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Reddy and then Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis were among the VIP guests at the grand event.

READ | KCR's "Second-Biggest Dream", 80,000 Crore Kaleshwaram Project: 10 Points

The project will irrigate 45 lakh acres and provide drinking water for 70 per cent of Telangana.

The Medigadda barrage is the first lift level and is supposed to carry at least two thousand million cubic feet of water, via six more lifts, to the Konda Pochamma Sagar Reservoir near Hyderabad.

