Medicines In Stock For 15 To 20 Days In Jammu And Kashmir: Administration

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday announced that all 376 notified as well as 62 essential or life saving medicines are available in stock in the Union Territory for 15 to 20 days.

The administration, however, accepted there was a shortage of baby food in the Kashmir Valley for nearly two days but said the issue has been resolved and fresh stocks had been received.

"The baby food stock is now sufficient for next three weeks minimum," the administration said in a statement.

The statement came in the wake of news about insufficient stock of medicine in the Union Territory.

The administration said that most distributors of medicines were based in Jammu and average time taken for delivery medicines once an order was placed was 14 to 18 hours.

According to the administration, three persons each were stationed at Jammu and Chandigarh for quick dispatch of medicines and baby food. A Sub-Divisional Magistrate level officer was coordinating the supplies in the valley.

"All 376 notified drugs are available at government shops and also private retailers. At least 62 essential or life saving drugs available. Both categories (are available) for 15-20 days stock."

The administration said that in Srinagar all but one of the 1,666 chemist shops had remained open while over 65 per cent medical shops were open in the Kashmir Valley, which has 7,630 retail and 4,331 wholesale chemist shops.

The administration said that medicines worth Rs 23.81 crore had reached retail shops in the last 20 days -- slightly higher than the monthly average.

Jammu and Kashmir has been under restrictions since August 5 when the Central government abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution which gave special powers to the erstwhile state. The state was then split into two.

