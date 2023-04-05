'Independent Press Necessary': 5 Supreme Court Quotes In Channel Ban Case

"There is nothing to show terrorist links. National security claims cannot be made on the basis of thin air. It is seen that none of the material is against national security or threatens public order," the bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said.

"National security can't be raised to deny people their rights... it was raised by the MHA in a cavalier manner in this case," the court added.

"Government cannot be allowed to have a stand that press must support the government," the court said, adding that criticism of government cannot be a ground to revoke license of a TV channel.

"An independent press is necessary for the robust functioning of a democratic republic. Its role in the democratic society is crucial, for it shines a light on the functioning of the State," the court said.