Tax Raids At Media Baron Raghav Bahl's Noida Home, 'The Quint' Office

Media baron Raghav Bahl's home and the office of his news portal "The Quint" in Noida near Delhi were raided this morning by Income Tax officials.

Raghav Bahl, in a statement to the Editor's Guild, said: "I have a matter of great concern to share with the Guild. While I was in Mumbai this morning, dozens of IT officials descended on my residence and The Quint's office for a 'survey'."

Stating that he was heading back to Delhi, Mr Bahl stressed, "We are a fully tax compliant entity, and will provide all access to all appropriate financial documents."

He added that he had spoken to the officer on his premises and requested him, strongly, to not try and pick up or see any mail or document that was likely to contain very serious or sensitive journalistic material. "If they do that, then we shall seek extremely strong recourse. I do hope the EG (Editor's Guild) will back us on this, and thereby set a precedent for any such exercise that may happen on any other journalistic entity in the future. They should also not misuse their smartphones to take unauthorised copies of this material."

News agency Press Trust of India quoted officials as saying that the searches were in connection with "tax evasion". Searches are being carried out on a few more people as part of the Income Tax Department's investigation of tax evasion by business professionals, PTI said.

Raghav Bahl, one of the most respected names in Indian media, is the founder of The Quint and the Network18 group.

"Raghav is one of the most credible media personalities. Now he is paying the price for being anti-establishment, criticising Modi Government," tweeted former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Ashutosh, criticizing the tax raids.