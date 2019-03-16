MDMK Names Ganeshamurthi As Candidate For Erode Lok Sabha Seat

Ganeshamurthi is contesting from Erode as MDMK candidate, MDMK founder Vaiko said.

DMK's ally MDMK Saturday announced the candidature of former MP A Ganeshamurthi from the Erode constituency for the April 18 Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu.

Ganeshamurthi is a two-time MP, who had represented Palani in the 12th Lok Sabha (1998) and Erode during the 2009-14 period.

"Ganeshamurthi is contesting from Erode as MDMK candidate, on behalf of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance," MDMK founder Vaiko said in a statement.

MDMK has been allotted the Erode constituency, even as DMK President M K Stalin has assured one Rajya Sabha seat to his party's ally at the appropriate time. Tamil Nadu has a total of 39 Lok Sabha seats.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.