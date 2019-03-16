MDMK Names Ganeshamurthi As Candidate For Erode Lok Sabha Seat

Ganeshamurthi is a two-time MP, who had represented Palani in the 12th Lok Sabha (1998) and Erode during the 2009-14 period.

All India | | Updated: March 16, 2019 12:01 IST
Ganeshamurthi is contesting from Erode as MDMK candidate, MDMK founder Vaiko said.


Chennai: 

DMK's ally MDMK Saturday announced the candidature of former MP A Ganeshamurthi from the Erode constituency for the April 18 Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu.

"Ganeshamurthi is contesting from Erode as MDMK candidate, on behalf of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance," MDMK founder Vaiko said in a statement.

MDMK has been allotted the Erode constituency, even as DMK President M K Stalin has assured one Rajya Sabha seat to his party's ally at the appropriate time. Tamil Nadu has a total of 39 Lok Sabha seats.



