MCD Election 2022 Results: Full List Of BJP, AAP, Congress Winners

The MCD elections were a closely watched contest between the AAP and the BJP.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday won 134 seats, easily crossing the 126-majority mark, in the high-stakes elections to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). The civic body, among the world's biggest, has 250 seats. The BJP won 104 seats and the Congress managed to get just nine wards of the MCD. It was a far closer contest than the exit polls had predicted, with the BJP putting up a spirited fight. Most exit polls and Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party had predicted that it would win closer to 200 seats. The party, however, welcomed the results as the "people's decision" and said it would work together with the BJP and the Congress councillors to clean up Delhi. Sanitation and Delhi's growing landfills, dubbed garbage mountains, were the main issue in the elections. The AAP had accused the BJP - which had been in charge of the MCD for the last 15 years - of failing to tackle the problem.

Here is the complete list of winners in Delhi's MCD election: