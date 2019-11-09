Mayawati's Party Moves Court To Withdraw Guest House Case Against Mulayam Yadav

The incident took place in 1995 after BSP had withdrawn support from SP government (File)

The Bahujan Samaj Party has moved an application in the Supreme Court to withdraw the state guest house case of 1995 against Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav, which had led to a two-decade-long rivalry between the two regional parties.

As a "goodwill gesture", BSP supremo Mayawati had instructed party general secretary Satish Chandra Misra to move the application in the court on the request of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav after the two parties joined hands for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, they said.

The incident took place on June 2, 1995, when Mayawati had withdrawn support from the Mulayam Singh Yadav government.

According to reports, agitated Samajwadi Party workers had attacked Mayawati at a guest house and besides hurling abuses, allegedly cut off the electricity and water supply of the premises.

BJP lawmaker Brahmdutt Dwivedi had rescued her.

"When the BSP had entered into an alliance with the Samajwadi Party for the Lok Sabha elections, Akhilesh Yadav had sought withdrawal of the case against Mulayam Singh Yadav in the state guest house case and Satish Misra had moved an application for the same in the Supreme Court," the BSP chief was quoted as saying at a meeting of senior party functionaries in Lucknow two days ago.

Mr Misra, when contacted by PTI, confirmed moving an application in the Supreme Court.

A senior leader of the BSP, who was present in the meeting, said on condition of anonymity that Mayawati was speaking about how she had earnestly campaigned for the SP candidates in the Lok Sabha polls.

