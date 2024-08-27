Mayawati Unanimously Re-elected As Bahujan Samaj Party President

The decision was taken during a special meeting of the BSP Central Executive Committee. (File)

Mayawati was unanimously re-elected as the national president of the BSP, the party said here on Tuesday.

The decision was taken during a special meeting of the BSP Central Executive Committee (CEC) and senior national-level office bearers and state party units and representatives selected from all over the country, it said.

Mayawati, 68, is a four-time former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh. BSP founder Kanshi Ram had declared her as his political successor over two decades ago.

