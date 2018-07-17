As Mayawati Sacks Aide For Dig At Rahul Gandhi, Mixed Cues For Congress

Mayawati announced this morning that Jai Prakash Singh has been removed from his post.

A top Mayawati party leader has been sacked just hours after he disparagingly predicted that Congress chief Rahul Gandhi "can never succeed in politics as he looks more like his mother, a foreigner".



Jai Prakash Singh, a vice president of Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), made the remarks at an election strategy meeting last evening in which, curiously, his boss was not present.





Jai Prakash Singh said that If Rahul Gandhi had been like his father, then he could have made it in Indian politics.

In a video from the meeting, he is heard telling a gathering of BSP workers: "A boy can either look like his mother or father. If Rahul Gandhi had been like his father, then he could have made it in Indian politics. But he is more like his mother (Sonia Gandhi), who is a foreigner. He has foreign blood. I can guarantee that he will not be a success in politics."

The comments have infuriated Mayawati as she negotiates complex talks with the Congress over a partnership in state elections later this year. In May, the BSP chief was even seen bumping heads and holding hands with Rahul Gandhi's mother Sonia Gandhi displaying rare PDA at the swearing in of HD Kumaraswamy as Karnataka chief minister.

"I came to know about the BSP national coordinator Jai Prakash Singh's speech in which he spoke against ideology of BSP and also made personal remarks against the leadership of rival parties. It's his personal opinion. So he has been removed from his post with immediate effect," Mayawati said in a statement.

For many in her party and the Congress, her swift action telegraphs mixed signals.

A partnership between the two parties looked tough after Mayawati served an ultimatum to Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath - in all states or none.

A tie-up in Rajasthan - also due for polls - is not an option for Congress leaders who feel the party may have a better chance of winning on its own in the state where the ruling BJP faces anti-incumbency.

"Behenji (Mayawati) told us that the Congress cannot pick and choose according to its own whims and fancies. She wants sizeable seats in all states,'' a senior leader from Madhya Pradesh said.

Kamal Nath's attempts at trying to convince the Dalit leader have been fruitless.

So Jai Prakash Singh's comments made a bad situation worse.

By removing him from his post, Mayawati seems to have signaled the Congress that the door is open for alliance talks.

Senior Congress leaders today told NDTV on the talks: "It is work in progress.''