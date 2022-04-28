'Dream Of Becoming PM, Not President': Mayawati Reacts To Akhilesh Yadav

Mayawati accused the SP of colluding with BJP to give UP elections a Hindu-Muslim tint.

Minutes after her top aides met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati held a press conference accusing the Samajwadi Party of spreading rumours she wanted to become the president of India, adding that she aspires to become the state's Chief Minister again and even the Prime Minister eventually as she doesn't want a life of comfort but one of struggle.

The BSP chief made the statement after her close aide and party general secretary SC Mishra and the party's lone UP MLA Uma Shankar Singh met with Yogi Adityanath at his official residence. Mayawati claimed the meeting was over the upkeep of monuments built during her tenure as Chief Minister.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav had yesterday attacked Mayawati in Mainpuri for allegedly transferring votes to the BJP in the recently held assembly polls, and said now it is to be seen whether the BJP makes her the President of the country as a quid pro quo.

"The Samajwadi Party should forget its dreams of making me the President so that their way to power in Uttar Pradesh is clear. I will never dream of becoming the President because I do not want a life of comfort but one of struggle. I do dream of becoming the Uttar Pradesh chief minister again and also the Prime Minister of the country ", Mayawati said at the press conference.

"The monuments made during our tenure were neglected by both the SP and the BJP governments, and to draw the attention of the state government to this, a delegation of the BSP led by SC Mishra went to meet Yogi ji," she added.

While Akhilesh Yadav has accused the BSP of transferring its voters to the BJP during the recently concluded assembly elections, she hit back at the SP saying it colluded with the BJP to give the UP elections a Hindu-Muslim tint and the responsibility for the BJP's return to power is with the Samajwadi Party and its chief.

"It is the SP that is responsible for all the atrocities that are happening against Muslims and others," she said.

BSP general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra and the party's lone MLA Umashankar Singh met the UP Chief Minister today, triggering speculations of a larger political shift in the state.