After MS Dhoni's Contempt Plea, Maxx Mobilink To Appear In Court MS Dhoni has alleged that Maxx Mobilink was using his name by projecting him as brand ambassador despite the termination of the agreement.

Share EMAIL PRINT MS Dhoni's endorsement agreement with Maxx Mobilink had expired in December 2012. New Delhi: Delhi High Court on Thursday directed Maxx Mobilink, a top mobile company, to be present in court in a contempt petition filed by cricketer MS Dhoni alleging that the firm was using his name by projecting him as brand ambassador despite the termination of the agreement between them in 2012.



The cricketer, in his contempt plea, has also sought a direction to seize all the products/mobile handsets and such other articles where his name and image is being used to sell and promote these products.



Justice V Kameswar Rao has asked the Chief Managing Director of Maxx Mobilink Ltd, Ajjay Agarwal, to appear in the court on October 12.



The High Court had earlier pulled up the top official of Maxx Mobilink Pvt Ltd after taking note of the plea of the wicketkeeper-batsman that its orders have been defied by the company.



"Why are you (Maxx) not complying with the order? You have to follow the court's direction...both parties are directed to comply with the order dated April 21, 2016," Justice Manmohan had said in April hearing last year.



This concerns a petition filed by former Indian captain MS Dhoni seeking initiation of contempt proceedings against the company's Chief Managing Director for defying its November 17, 2014 direction. The court had asked Maxx Mobilink to "refrain from selling any products" using the name of the cricketer in commercials.



(With Inputs From ANI and PTI)



