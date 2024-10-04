'Matter Of Faith For Crores': Supreme Court Orders Special Probe Into Tirupati Laddoo Row

The Supreme Court has ordered an independent probe by a Special Investigation Team into the allegations of using animal fat in laddoos served as prasad at the Tirupati temple. The SIT will comprise two CBI officers, two state police officials and a senior officer from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), the central food regulator, the court said.

A bench of Justices BR Gavai and KV Viswanathan said it does not want a political drama over this matter since it is a matter of faith for millions of devotees across the world.

The allegations have the potential of hurting sentiments of people worldwide, the bench said, but did not go into the political charges.

"We clarify that we have not gone into allegations and counter-allegations. We will not permit the court to be used as political background," said Justice Gavai.

The case stems from an allegation by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu that animal fat was used in the making of the laddoos at the temple during the previous regime led by Jagan Mohan Reddy.