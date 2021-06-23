On CCTV, UP Girl Thrown From 2nd Floor Home Allegedly By Her Molesters

Mathura: The grainy, 25-second horrific footage shows the teen landing on the road

Chilling CCTV footage from Uttar Pradesh's Mathura shows a 17-year-old girl falling on the road, allegedly flung from her second-floor home's balcony by three men who also molested her earlier.

The grainy, 25-second footage shows the teen landing on the road in what appears to be a strong impact. Her hands fly outwards on the crash and then go behind her neck. Some passersby can be seen rushing towards her soon after as two men flee the spot.

The teen has survived the horrific assault, but reports say her spinal cord is badly injured. A visual from a local hospital showed her lying on a bed, possibly unconscious.

The teen's father has named three men in a First Information Report (FIR). All accused live close to the locality as the teen's family. He said the men had been stalking her the last few months.

In his complaint, the father says he received a phone call from one of the men on Monday night asking to speak with his daughter. When he refused, the caller started abusing him, the father says in the complaint.

A little after 8pm, three men barged into the house and first molested the teen and then tried to carry her away. When the family started shouting, the accused flung her from the second-floor home, the complaint says.

The entry of the men into the residence has also been caught on CCTV.

In a statement, the Mathura police said two men have been arrested. "We have registered an FIR and two men have been arrested. We are investigating the case and will take the strictest possible action," Shrish Chanda, a senior police official in Mathura said.