MasterChef India Winner Back Home In Assam, Gets Hero's Welcome

MasterChef India winner Nayanjyoti Saikia

MasterChef India winner Nayanjyoti Saikia was given a hero's welcome after he landed at Dibrugarh Airport on Saturday.

From airport he was driven to his home in Tinsukia, some 480 kilometres north-east of capital Guwahati.

The videos show Mr Saikia being celebrated with the playing of traditional dhols and cymbals and being given a gamocha, a symbol of Assamese culture. Women and young girls were seen dancing in traditional Assamese attire.

The 23-week long cooking reality show ended with Mr Saikia besting Santa Sarma and Suvarna Bagul in the finale.

The runner up, Santa Sarma, is also from Assam.

The finale was judged by the legendary Chef Sanjeev Kapoor along with chef judges Ranveer Brar, Vikas Khanna and Garima Arora.

"I had a simple dream and that was to go to MasterChef India and cook, but now I feel like all my goals in life are complete. I not only went to MasterChef, but I also got the apron and winning this intense food competition feels surreal," said Mr Saikia.

The finalists were tested in a "signature three-course meal challenge" with Mr Saikia walking away with the trophy.