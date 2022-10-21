Video: Days Before Diwali, Traffic Nightmare In Delhi, Gurugram

With Diwali just round the corner, people in Delhi are flocking to the markets in large numbers for festive shopping. This has resulted in traffic jams in several parts of the city.

A video of one such massive jam is going viral on social media. The video, shot in north Delhi, shows an ambulance stuck in a traffic jam.

#WATCH | Massive traffic snarl on the Sarhaul border at Delhi-Gurugram expressway. pic.twitter.com/ULvrbxnCtB — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2022

To avoid congestion, Delhi and Gurugram traffic police has created designated parking sites and urged citizens to not park their vehicles at any other location.

The firecracker market in Gurugram's Gadoli village witnessed a huge footfall today. The only wholesale market in the district has a number of shops selling crackers. With sale of firecrackers banned in the national capital, several people from Delhi are also frequenting the market.

Vehicular movement has also been affected in parts of central Delhi today due to the restrictions imposed for the ongoing Annual General Assembly of Interpol at Pragati Maidan.

Traffic volume on Ashoka Road, Janpath, Firoz Shah Road, Barakhamba Road, Sikandra Road, Mathura Road, Bhairon Road, Subramaniam Bharti Marg, Dr Zakir Hussain Marg, Rajesh Pilot Marg, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Marg, Kamal Ataturk Marg is being regulated, an advisory by Delhi Traffic police said.