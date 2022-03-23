Massive Traffic Jam On Delhi Gurugram Expressway Due To Protest March

Massive jam was reported not just from the expressway, but also from Sohna road.

The Delhi-Gurugram Expressway on Wednesday saw big traffic jams following a protest march by members of the 'Sanyukt Ahir Regiment Morcha' in support of their demand of an ‘Ahir regiment' in the Indian Army.

The protesters marched towards Hero Honda Chowk from Kherki Daula Toll plaza on National Highway 48.

They also got Kherki Daula toll plaza to go free from 7 am.

The protesters, who have been agitating for over a month now, went ahead with the march after getting no positive response from the central government.

"We have been protesting silently till now, but they (authorities) are not paying any heed to the promise made years ago. We have no choice, but to get on the roads now," Manoj Kankrola, a member of the protesting group, said.

Meanwhile, the Gurugram traffic police diverted the traffic, but massive jam was reported not just from the expressway, but also from Sohna road.

Taking to Twitter, the Gurugram police said, “Traffic congestion has been reported on NH-48 near Rajiv Chowk. Our traffic officials present on the spot to facilitate the traffic. Inconvenience caused is highly regretted.” "We are managing the situation well. Owing to diversion we did have bottlenecks at many places but we are keeping vehicles going," DCP (Traffic) Ravinder Singh Tomar told PTI.

