Some Planned To Use Kolkata Football Match To Create Trouble, Say Sources: 10 Points

The police had announced a ban on large gatherings from 4 pm till midnight on Sunday to prevent any disruption of peace. Police had intelligence that there was a plan to create trouble at the match, sources said. Some troublemakers would have attacked the police to create a law and order situation, they said.

Though the match was cancelled, football fans came to Kolkata's Salt Lake stadium and shouted slogans.

The police had to use mild force to disperse the crowd. The police had said intelligence reports indicated attempts would be made to stir up violence during the Derby match at Salt Lake Stadium.

Plans were afoot by some groups to hold a protest at the stadium during the Derby match between arch-rivals East Bengal and Mohun Bagan.

There were indications in some social media posts that some supporters of the two iconic football clubs would also jointly hold protests in this regard.

A senior police officer said the stadium would have been able to seat at least 63,000 people. "Keeping in view the safety and security of general football lovers, we took up the matter with the Derby committee and decided to cancel today's match," he said.

The police also played two audio clips during the press conference, maintaining that these indicated plans by some people to create disturbance at the stadium.

