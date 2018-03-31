Massive Forest Fires In 4 Districts Of Jammu And Kashmir

The Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Mehbooba Mufti, tweeted a short while ago that her government departments are on high alert.
Forest department & volunteers are working tirelessly to douse the forest fire in Bandipora, Kangan, Anantnag & other affected areas. They have succeeding in partially extinguishing it. All departments are on high alert to make sure that the situation is brought under control.— Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) March 31, 2018
Thousands of alpine trees have been burnt during last two days and efforts are on to control the fire, say forest department officials.
Local residents say, unusually high temperatures at this time of the year in the Valley and a dry spell of winter have led to the devastating forest fires.
The Indian Meteorological Department has warned of heat wave like conditions in Jammu and Kashmir, where the maximum temperatures are over 5 degrees Centigrade above the normal, this time of the year.
Earlier in January, panic gripped the villagers along the Line of Control, in Rajouri and Poonch, when forest fires triggered landmine blasts according to Army officials. Sources in the army said it was an attempt by Pakistani troops to neutralise mines. The fire had started in the forests of Pakistan occupied Kashmir, along the LoC and then it spread to the forests in the Indian side.
In 2017, forest fires damaged vast areas in the Pir Panjal range. As many as 71 forest fires were reported in the summer of 2016, in both north and south Kashmir.