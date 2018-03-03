Massive Fire Breaks Out In Chemical Factory In Mumbai, No Casualties Reported

Eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot to bring the fire under control.
"The fire broke out between 11.45 pm to 12 am. The fire is still not under control. One of our firemen has got some minor injuries, his treatment is being done," said Deputy fire officer Abhay Kale, who is present at the spot, reported news agency ANI.
More details are awaited.
