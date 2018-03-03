Massive Fire Breaks Out In Chemical Factory In Mumbai, No Casualties Reported

The fire broke out between 11:45 pm and 12 am on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday

Massive fire broke out inside a chemical factory in Asalfa village in Ghatkopar, a central Mumbai suburb, between 11:45 pm and 12 am on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, reported news agency ANI. No casualties have yet been reported.Eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot to bring the fire under control."The fire broke out between 11.45 pm to 12 am. The fire is still not under control. One of our firemen has got some minor injuries, his treatment is being done," said Deputy fire officer Abhay Kale, who is present at the spot, reported news agency ANI.More details are awaited.

