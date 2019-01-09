Massive Fire At Hospital Being Built In Nagpur, Blaze Under Control

Highlights Hospital building being built at Kingsway Road in Nagpur 10 fire engines present at the spot The cause of the fire is not known yet

A massive fire that broke out at an under-construction hospital in Nagpur today has been brought under control.

10 fire engines are at the spot, battling the blaze.

Thick black smoke could be seen rising from the building that is located on the Kingsway road in the city.

The cause of the fire or whether anyone is trapped inside the building is not know yet.

More details are awaited.