Massive Avalanche In Kashmir's Sonamarg, Second In Two Days

A massive avalanche was captured on camera in Jammu and Kashmir's Sonamarg on Saturday. This is the second incident reported in the popular hill station in the last two days.

The avalanche struck near the barracks of a construction company and has caused huge panic among the workers.

The video shows massive clouds of snow hurling towards the barracks where people, terrified by the sight, rush into the building, screaming. The tsunami of snow completely engulfs the barracks as the people wait it out.

As the avalanche passes, the area is smothered in a dense fog of snow with high winds. People are asked not to open their doors as the avalanche appears to peacefully pass through. At the end of the video, the roofs of the barracks are completely covered in snow.

On Thursday, two labourers were killed and another went missing after an avalanche was reported in Sonamarg, a video of which was widely shared online.

The avalanche was reportedly filmed near the Baltal area in Sonamarg, which is located in the Ganderbal district in central Kashmir.

Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai Kalan', the 40-day harshest weather period when the chances of snowfall are maximum and most frequent.