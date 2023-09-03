Masala Dosa, Filter Coffee Played Key Role In Chandrayaan-3's Success: Report

Rover Pragyan has completed its assignments and it has been put into sleep mode.

India scripted history on August 23 when Chandrayaan-3's lander Vikram touched down on the lunar surface. This made India the first nation to land near the south pole of the Moon, and only the fourth country after the US, Russia and China, to land on Earth's nearest celestial neighbour.

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief S Somanath, the brain behind the mission, and his team have been showered with praise and love from people across the globe. But, did you know there was something other than the immense hard work and dedication that helped scientists at ISRO during the mission?

It's masala dosa and filter coffee that fueled Chandrayaan-3's success.

As per a report by the Washington Post, mission scientist Venkateshwara Sharma said that to achieve the ultimate goal people were required to put in extra effort and hours at work. “We cracked it by offering a free masala dosa and filter coffee at 5 p.m. every evening,” said Mr Sharma.

Mr Sharma also added how the small gesture helped boost the morale of the team. He said, “Suddenly, everyone was happy to stay on longer.”

Meanwhile, the ISRO on Saturday announced that the Chandrayaan-3 mission's rover Pragyan has completed its assignments and it has been put into sleep mode.

In a post, shared on X (formerly Twitter), ISRO said, “Currently, the battery is fully charged. The solar panel is oriented to receive light at the next sunrise expected on September 22, 2023.”

Chandrayaan-3 Mission:

The Rover completed its assignments.



It is now safely parked and set into Sleep mode.

APXS and LIBS payloads are turned off.

Data from these payloads is transmitted to the Earth via the Lander.



Currently, the battery is fully charged.

The solar panel is… — ISRO (@isro) September 2, 2023

“The receiver is kept on. Hoping for a successful awakening for another set of assignments. Else, it will forever stay there as India's lunar ambassador,” it added.