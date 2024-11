A Maruti 800 car caught fire at a petrol pump in Karnataka's Mangaluru on Sunday evening.

All three occupants of the car escaped in the nick of time as the car went up in flames at a petrol pump Narayana Guru Circle in Ladyhill.

The car caught fire due to a short circuit on the road. The petrol pump's staff was seen trying to douse the flames using buckets of water and fire extinguishers.