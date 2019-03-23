Martyrs' Day: PM Modi Pays Tribute To Bhagat Singh, Rajguru And Sukhdev

Martyrs' Day or Shaheed Diwas: Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Rajguru were hanged to death.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tribute to Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru on their death anniversary, observed as Martyrs' Day or Shaheed Diwas. The story of their sacrifice for the nation will continue to inspire generations, he said in a tweet.

"I bow to Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev on their martyrdom day. The tale of their courage and valour will continue to inspire generations," PM Modi tweeted.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi also tweeted tribute and wrote that yje party will continue to fight with the thoughts and principles of the martyrs.

On March 23, 1931, Bhagat Singh along with his associates Sukhdev Thapar and Shivaram Rajguru were hanged to death for the killing 21-year-old British police officer John Saunders. They mistook Saunders for Superintendent James Scott, who was responsible for leading a lathi charge against Lala Lajpat Rai, who along with his followers was protesting against the Simon Commission.

Lala Rajpat Rai died a few days later. A police constable was also shot in the Saunder's Murder Case by Chandra Shekhar Azad who was trying to catch the trio.

After escaping the Saunder's murder scene, Bhagat Singh and his associate Batukeshwar Dutt took up pseudonyms and bombed the Central legislative assembly in Delhi. The bombs were harmless, just deployed for loud noise and they surrendered to the police.

Inside the jail, Bhagat Singh and his associates went on a hunger strike to protest against the standards on living in jail. Jatin Das, who was responsible for manufacturing the bombs thrown in the legislative assembly, died in 1929. The hunger strike was called off after his death.

Other prominent leaders also paid tribute to the martyrs.

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley tweeted, "On Martyrdom day of Shaeed-E-Azam Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev, we remember their supreme sacrifice for the motherland and pay them our respectful tributes. The great martyrs have always been the inspiration for every Indian."

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu also paid tributes to the Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru.

BharatMata is fortunate to have such great revolutionary sons !

Our salute and tributes to Shahid Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Rajguru on #ShaheedDiwas ! pic.twitter.com/WXyImNFuup — Chowkidar Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) March 23, 2019

Delhi Chief Minister @ArvindKejriwal pays homage to the brave sons of India.



Arvind Kejriwal bows down to his idol Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev. #ShaheedDiwaspic.twitter.com/mtbDIcPhH3 — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) March 23, 2019

Honoring the supreme sacrifice made by freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru for the country, on their death anniversary. May we one day succeed in building the kind of India that our freedom fighters laid down their lives for. #ShaheedDiwas — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) March 23, 2019

On #ShaheedDiwas, my homage to great revolutionaries #BhagatSingh, #Sukhdev & #Rajguru who laid down their lives for freedom of our country. Their sacrifices continue to inspire us pic.twitter.com/e2ouS3Sj3w — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) March 23, 2019

