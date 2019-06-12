Married Woman, 25, Allegedly Raped By Facebook 'Friend' In Rajasthan

The woman claimed tha the man raped her in the hotel room and left her at Ajmer bus stop.

A 25-year-old married woman was allegedly raped by a man at a hotel in Rajasthan's Ajmer on Tuesday night.

The woman told the police that the two became friends on Facebook about a month ago after which she came to Ajmer to meet him. They went to Kishangarh by bus and stayed at a hotel for the night.

She claimed that the man raped her in the hotel room and then left her at the Ajmer bus stop.

The police have launched a search for the accused. "We will soon arrest the accused," police officer Bhanwarlal said.

A case has been registered on the basis of the woman's complaint.