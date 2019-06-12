Married Woman, 25, Allegedly Raped By Facebook "Friend" In Rajasthan

The woman told the police that the two became friends on Facebook about a month ago after which she came to Ajmer to meet him.

All India | | Updated: June 12, 2019 13:42 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Married Woman, 25, Allegedly Raped By Facebook 'Friend' In Rajasthan

The woman claimed tha the man raped her in the hotel room and left her at Ajmer bus stop.


Ajmer: 

A 25-year-old married woman was allegedly raped by a man at a hotel in Rajasthan's Ajmer on Tuesday night.

The woman told the police that the two became friends on Facebook about a month ago after which she came to Ajmer to meet him. They went to Kishangarh by bus and stayed at a hotel for the night.

She claimed that the man raped her in the hotel room and then left her at the Ajmer bus stop.

The police have launched a search for the accused. "We will soon arrest the accused," police officer Bhanwarlal said.

A case has been registered on the basis of the woman's complaint.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Married woman rapedfacebook friend

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Cyclone VayuChild LabourLive TVWorld Cup 2019World Cup ScheduleWorld Cup Points TableSamsung M40Amitabh BachchanMi 9TIAF AN 32Cyclone Vayu LiveGalaxy M40

................................ Advertisement ................................