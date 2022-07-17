5 Facts About Ex Union Minister Margaret Alva, Opposition's Vice President Pick

New Delhi: The Opposition is pitting former Union minister Margaret Alva against BJP's Jagdeep Dhankhar in the vice-presidential elections. The announcement was made by Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar after an Opposition meeting today.
Here are 5 facts about Margaret Alva:
Margaret Alva was born on April 14, 1942 in Karnataka's Mangalore. During her school and college days, Ms Alva was an active debater and was also involved with several students' movements.
Like Jagdeep Dhankhar, Ms Alva practiced law before her foray into active politics.
Margaret Alva, 80, was elected to Rajya in 1974 as a representative of Congress.
A five-term Member of Parliament, Margaret Alva has held the Parliamentary Affairs and Youth Affairs portfolios in the Central cabinet.
She has served as the 17th Governor of Goa, the 23rd Governor of Gujarat, the 20th Governor of Rajasthan, and the fourth Governor of Uttarakhand.