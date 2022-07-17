5 Facts About Ex Union Minister Margaret Alva, Opposition's Vice President Pick

Margaret Alva was born on April 14, 1942 in Karnataka's Mangalore. During her school and college days, Ms Alva was an active debater and was also involved with several students' movements.

Like Jagdeep Dhankhar, Ms Alva practiced law before her foray into active politics.

Margaret Alva, 80, was elected to Rajya in 1974 as a representative of Congress.

A five-term Member of Parliament, Margaret Alva has held the Parliamentary Affairs and Youth Affairs portfolios in the Central cabinet.