Maoist Couple With Rs 41 Lakh Bounty Surrenders In Presence Of Fadnavis

Giridhar joined the Etapalli Dalam of the Communist Party of India (Maoist) in 1996 (Representational)

Dreaded Maoist Nangsu Tumreti alias Giridhar, who has more than 170 cases registered against his name and a bounty of Rs 25 lakh on his head, surrendered along with his wife in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district on Saturday in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, a police official said.

His wife Sangeeta Usendi alias Lalita has 17 cases against her name and a bounty of Rs 16 lakh on her head, the official added.

Giridhar, who joined the Etapalli Dalam of the Communist Party of India (Maoist) in 1996, is the head of the proscribed movement's activities in Gadchiroli, the official said.

"He has 179 cases against his name, including 86 related to encounters and 15 of arson. His wife Sangeeta Usendi alias Lalita has 17 cases against her name and a bounty of Rs 16 lakh on her head. Giridhar will get Rs 15 lakh and Lalita Rs 8.50 lakh from Central and state governments under the surrender and rehabilitation scheme," the official added.

Speaking to reporters, Devendra Fadnavis said the backbone of the Maoist movement in Gadchiroli has broken with the surrender of Giridhar.

He lauded the Gadchiroli police for its relentless efforts to end the Naxal menace and bring ultras back into the mainstream.

