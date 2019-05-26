Maoist Allegedly Involved In Chhattisgarh BJP Leader's Killing Shot Dead

Maoists had set off a power IED explosion to target Bhima Mandavi. (PTI)

A Maoist, allegedly involved in the IED explosion that killed BJP legislator Bhima Mandavi and four other was shot dead by security forces in an encounter in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada today, the police said.

The encounter happened in a Chhattisgarh's Hiroli, about 500 km for the capital Raipur. A team of the police's District Reserve Guard (DRG) was out on anti-Maoist operation, Dantewada Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallava told news agency PTI. The police team also recovered a revolver from the spot.

Police said the Maoist was involved in over 40 cases of violence. He was carrying a bounty of Rs 1 lakh.

BJP legislator Bhima Mandavi and four policemen were killed when an improvised explosive device (IED) blew up their vehicle in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada last month. He was heading towards Kuwakonda from Bacheli area, when his vehicle was targeted near Shyamagiri.

Commandos of the recently set up women platoon of DRG, `Danteshwari Ladake'' (fighters of goddess Danteshwari), were also a part of the encounter with Maoists, the police said.