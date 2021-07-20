Mansukh Mandaviya's Speech On Covid Insightful: PM Modi

Rs 23,000 crore package approved for strengthening health infrastructure: Mansukh Mandaviya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya's speech in Parliament Tuesday on the COVID-19 issue and urged everyone to hear it.

Mr Mandaviya put up a staunch defence of the Modi government's handling of the pandemic, and said vaccine production in the country is increasing and the effort is to inoculate all adults at the earliest.

In a tweet PM Modi said, "This extensive speech by Shri @mansukhmandviya covers several aspects relating to COVID-19 in an insightful and sensitive manner. I would request you all to hear his remarks."

Replying to a short duration discussion in Rajya Sabha on the health crisis and the vaccination policy, the minister said a package of over Rs 23,000 crore has been approved for strengthening the health infrastructure, including setting up 2.4 lakh medical beds and 20,000 ICU beds, with a special focus on paediatric care to handle any possible third wave of the pandemic.