Man's Hand Chopped Off, Assam MLA Spotlights It. Chief Minister Reacts

The Assam man who had his hand chopped off earlier this month.

A 30-year-old man's hand was chopped off in Assam earlier this month, but it took a local MLA's intervention for police to swing into action after more than 20 days.

The victim was identified as Arun Kumar, a resident of Golaghat. He was attacked on September 2 with a sharp object while he was riding his bike. The two attackers, who came in a dumper truck, then threw the mutilated hand in a nearby field.

"The 30-year-old youth was riding his motorcycle from Kamarbandha camp and going towards Dhekial gaon, suddenly a dumper came and miscreants chopped off his hand and threw it in a paddy filed," said a source, who did not wish to be named.

A First Information Report by the victim's father was filed at the Sumoni police station but police did not act on it until the MLA intervened.

The victim's parents approached Khumtai MLA Mrinal Saikia and told him about the incident.

MLA Mrinal Saikia spotlighted the incident by reposting a tweet on September 25. Soon after, Chief Minister Himanta Sarma ordered an inquiry in the matter.

"A brutal crime more chilling than a South Indian action movie still @GolaghatPolice police is still low on the incident (Sic)," MLA Mrinal Saikia posted on X.

"The victim's father, on September 4, lodged an FIR at Sumoni police station but they failed to take any action against the miscreants. I've discussed the matter with Golaghat SP Rajen Singh and he assured me that action would be initiated against the miscreants. The family should get justice and the miscreants should get punishment," Mr Saikia said.

"Those policemen have failed to take action should be immediately suspended and lawful action should be taken against them," he further added.