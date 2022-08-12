Man's Efforts To Keep Delhi Metro Clean Earns Government Praise

"Here's a citizen who walks the talk of Swachhata," the caption read.

Littering is one of the most rampant and long-standing problems that the country faces and public transport usually bears the brunt of it. Despite the government's efforts to maintain cleanliness, many blatantly resort to throwing garbage in open.

However, an incident that took place inside a Delhi metro shines a ray of hope in achieving a clean India.

A passenger named Pranjal Dubey displayed a rare gesture while travelling in a Delhi Metro. After accidentally spilling food on the metro floor, Mr Dubey proceeded to wipe the area clean with his handkerchief instead of turning a blind eye to it.

The incident was shared by the My Gov India Twitter handle along with pictures of Mr Dubey cleaning the metro floor.

“Here's a citizen who walks the talk of Swachhata. Pranjal Dubey showed the true meaning of Jan Bhagidari by picking up the food spilled on the floor by a co-passenger and wiping the floor with his handkerchief. Let's draw inspiration and pledge to keep clean,” the tweet read.

The incident took place in 2017 and was shared by a co-passenger, Shubham Verma, in a Facebook post. Mr Verma wrote while he expected the floor to remain dirty for the rest of the day, the passenger, Pranjal Dubey, did something unexpected.

He tore a piece of paper from his notebook and started picking up all the scattered food. He then used his handkerchief to clean the floor and kept the waste in his bag.

Mr Verma said that he was inspired by the boy's act and asked his name before alighting on his stop. He also took some photos of Mr Dubey, which he later shared in the post with the hope to motivate people in keeping the country clean.