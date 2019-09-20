'No Compromise': Manoj Tiwari After BJP Leader Sacked For Slapping Wife

A video of a Delhi BJP leader slapping his wife is in wide circulation on social media.

There can be no compromise on a woman's dignity, Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari said on Friday after a video showing a party leader assaulting his wife in public went viral. Mr Tiwari has also called for an investigation into the incident.

The BJP has suspended Azad Singh as its Mehrauli district chief. The leader was seen slapping his wife, an ex-South Delhi mayor, at the party's Delhi office right after a poll-preparedness meeting with senior leader Prakash Javadekar on Thursday.

"There can be no compromise on the dignity of a woman. We have formed a probe committee and the person has been removed from district president post," Mr Tiwari told news agency ANI.

There is no police case so far.



"We have not received any complaint from anyone involved in the said incident. Appropriate action will be taken if a complaint comes to us," a Delhi Police officer was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

A video of the incident is in wide circulation on social media.

Party leaders told PTI that Mr Singh has filed for a divorce.



A senior leader said the two had started fighting after the meeting called by Mr Javadekar, who is in charge of the Delhi BJP for assembly polls due next year.

"The duo are involved in a marital discord for many years. It was, however, not expected that they will fight like this openly," he told PTI.

Another BJP leader, Vikas Tanwar, has replaced Mr Singh as working president of Mehrauli district.

"Singh has a dispute with his wife and former South Delhi mayor Sarita Chaudhary. Javadekar was present in the party office when the incident happened," said a Delhi BJP leader who was present at the time.

Mr Singh alleged that his wife started the fight.

"She first abused me and attacked me so I pushed her in self-defence," he said.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)

