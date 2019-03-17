President Kovind, Prime Minister Modi Condole Manohar Parrikar's Death

Manohar Parrikar's health had been fluctuating for several days and worsened on Saturday morning.

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday expressed his condolences on the death of Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar. The President was the first to publicly share the news of Manohar Parrikar's death.

"Extremely sorry to hear passing of the Shri Manohar Parrikar, Chief minister of Goa, afer an illines borne with fortitude and dignity. An epitome of integrity and dedication in public life, his service to the people of Goa and India will not be forgotten," he tweeted.

Extremely sorry to hear of the passing of Shri Manohar Parrikar, Chief Minister of Goa, after an illness borne with fortitude and dignity. An epitome of integrity and dedication in public life, his service to the people of Goa and of India will not be forgotten #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 17, 2019

Prime Minister Modi also paid his respects to Mr Parrikar, who had served as Defence Minister in his cabinet.

"Shri Manohar Parrikar was an unparalleled leader. A true patriot and exceptional administrator, he was admired by all. His impeccable service to the nation will be remembered by generations. Deeply saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti," PM Modi tweeted.

Shri Manohar Parrikar was an unparalleled leader.



A true patriot and exceptional administrator, he was admired by all. His impeccable service to the nation will be remembered by generations.



Deeply saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and supporters.



Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/uahXme3ifp — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 17, 2019

The 63-year-old leader was diagnosed with advanced pancreatic cancer in February 2018 and had been in and out of hospitals in Goa, Mumbai, Delhi and New York since.

Manohar Parrikar's health had been fluctuating for several days and worsened on Saturday morning. The four-time chief minister had said in January that he "will serve Goa till my last breath." Manohar Parrikar, in recent months, had made public appearances with a tube in his nose.

Manohar Parrikar had even presented the state budget while battling his illness. Manohar Parrikar joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the ideological mentor of the BJP, in his youth after graduating from IIT.

Manohar Parrikar became the chief minister for the first time on October 24, 2000, but his tenure lasted only till February 27, 2002. On June 5, 2002, he was re-elected and became the Chief Minister again. He also served as Defence Minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet before returning to Goa as CM in 2017.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.