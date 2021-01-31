'Strawberry Festival' In UP Highlight Of PM's 1st Radio Address This Year

PM Modi on Sunday addressed the 73rd episode of the programme. (File)

Asserting that the income of the farmers is increasing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the central government is committed to modernise farming and will continue with its efforts in the future.

In his 73rd episode of ''Mann Ki Baat'', PM Modi mentioned the ''Strawberry Festival'' in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh.

"Recently, a month-long ''Strawberry Festival'' began in Jhansi. Now, there is growing enthusiasm about the cultivation of Strawberry in Bundelkhand, and one of Jhansi's daughters - Gurleen Chawla has played a huge role in it," he said.

PM Modi said that Jhansi's ''Strawberry festival'' emphasizes the Stay at Home concept.

"Through this festival, farmers and youth are being encouraged to do gardening and grow strawberries in the vacant space behind their house, or in the terrace garden," he added.

The Prime Minister said with the new technology similar efforts being undertaken in different parts of the country, "Strawberry, which was the identity of the hills, is now being grown in the barren land of Kutch, he said.

"The income of the farmers is also increasing. The government is committed to modernising agriculture and also taking many steps in this direction. The government's efforts will continue in the future as well," he added.

PM Modi on Sunday addressed the 73rd episode of the programme and the first episode of the year 2021.