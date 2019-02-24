'Don't Say I Didn't Tell You...': PM's Teaser On Today's Mann Ki Baat

Mann Ki Baat: This the 53rd episode of PM Narendra Modi's monthly radio programme.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi this morning tweeted a teaser on his Mann Ki Baat radio programme that will begin at 11 am, saying this episode his "special".

"Today's #MannKiBaat is special! Do tune in at 11 AM. Later on don't say I didn't tell you in advance," PM Modi tweeted a little after 9 am, with a smiley.

This is his second Mann Ki Baat of 2019 and the 53rd episode of the monthly radio programme.

The Prime Minister, through his address on the radio, aims to connect with the citizens on a regular basis and inform them about the initiatives of the government and also seeks the support of the peope in nation building and governance.

In the last edition of Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi said casting vote is a sacred duty and those who do not use the democratic right should feel the "pain" of not exercising their franchise. He also praised the Election Commission for its "meticulous organising abilities" in holding polls.

Mann Ki Baat will be simultaneously broadcast on All India Radio, Doordarshan and the Narendra Modi mobile app. The programme will be broadcast on radio in regional languages immediately after the Hindi broadcast. The regional language versions of the programme will also be repeated at 8 pm.

PM Modi will launch the Rs. 75,000-crore Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur today.