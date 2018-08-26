PM Modi Addresses Nation On Mann Ki Baat: Highlights

Narendra Modi is addressing the nation in 47th edition of Mann Ki Baat (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the nation in 47th edition of his monthly radio show 'Mann Ki Baat'.

Here are the highlights of PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat':

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveys Raksha Bandhan and Janmashtami greetings to people across India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveys greetings on Sanskrit Diwas. He says, "Sanskrit is the knowledge hub of all aspects of life."

PM Narendra Modi hails armed forces, NDRF teams and all others involved in the rescue and relief operations in Kerala. He says that the armed forces personnel are heroes of the ongoing rescue work in Kerala.

In his 'Mann Ki Baat' address, PM Modi remembers late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Entire nation was deeply saddened to hear about his demise, PM Modi said. He added, the affection and respect for Mr Vajpayee from people across the country reflects his great personality.

PM Modi says, "You will be pleased to know that Monsoon Session Of Parliament has successfully managed to raise its productivity by 118% in Lok Sabha, and by 74% in Rajya Sabha." He adds, "This Monsoon Session shall forever be remembered as an exemplary move for social justice and well-being of youth."