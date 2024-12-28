Choice Of Manmohan Singh Funeral Site An "Insult", Says Rahul Gandhi; BJP Hits Back

The row over the choice of site for Dr Manmohan Singh's cremation and a possible memorial in his name escalated today after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the Centre of "insulting" the memory of the former prime minister.

Dr Singh, who served as India's prime minister from 2004 to 2014, died at the age of 92 on December 26 at AIIMS Delhi. His last rites were performed today at the Nigambodh Ghat with full state honours. The choice of the funeral site was flagged by Mr Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, as an "insult" to Dr Singh.

"The great son of Mother India and the first Prime Minister of the Sikh community, Dr Manmohan Singh ji has been totally insulted by the present government by performing his last rites today at the Nigambodh Ghat. He was the Prime Minister of India for a decade, during his tenure the country became an economic superpower and his policies still support the poor and backward classes of the country," Mr Gandhi posted on X.

"Till date, respecting the dignity of all former Prime Ministers, their last rites were performed at authorised burial sites so that every person could have the last 'darshan' and pay homage without any inconvenience. Dr Manmohan Singh deserves our highest respect and a memorial. The government should have shown respect to this great son of the country and his proud community," he added.

The BJP was quick to rebuke the Congress for raising the issue on the day of Dr Singh's cremation.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra criticised Mr Gandhi for his remarks, accusing him of stooping to a "new low in Indian politics."

"This is a new low in politics of India, thanks to the Congress party. The kind of politics Congress is doing, especially Rahul Gandhi - who has tweeted about the cremation - is shameful. We in a cabinet meeting after the demise of the former PM Manmohan Singh - decided that since he was the PM and had a big stature - the cabinet wrote a letter to Congress and Dr Singh's family - where the cabinet said that we should build a memorial in his name so that the country and the world remember him for his positive works," Mr Patra said in a press conference.

The BJP further accused Congress of hypocrisy, pointing out past instances of alleged disrespect toward its own leaders, such as former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao and former President Pranab Mukherjee.

Dr Singh's body was then taken to Nigambodh Ghat in a flower-adorned vehicle, accompanied by security personnel and a large gathering of supporters. Mr Gandhi walked alongside the procession and later helped carry the casket to the pyre.

At the cremation ground, the ceremony was attended by a host of dignitaries, including President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Leaders from the Congress, such as Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Jairam Ramesh, were also present, along with senior BJP leaders Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh.

Foreign dignitaries, including Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Mauritius Foreign Minister Dhananjay Ramful, joined the ceremony to honour Dr Singh's legacy.

The former prime minister's eldest daughter, Upinder Singh, lit the funeral pyre, as Sikh priests recited Gurbani hymns. The ceremony concluded with a 21-gun salute by the armed forces.

