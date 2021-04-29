Manmohan Singh, Covid Free, Out Of Delhi's AIIMS

Leaders cutting across party lines had wished the former Prime Minister a speedy recovery

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who was hospitalised after testing positive for COVID-19, was discharged this morning from Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences.

The 88-year-old veteran Congress leader was admitted to the Trauma Centre of AIIMS on April 19.

Dr Singh has received his two vaccine doses of Covaxin - the first on March 4 and the second on April 3. He was moved to the hospital as "a matter of precaution".

Before his hospitalisation, Dr Singh wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to offer some advice on handling a pandemic that has gained in intensity and scope. The number of dead has crossed the two-lakh mark.

The nation currently is in a calamitous grip of the virulent second wave of coronavirus that has seen record surges and health facilities swamped.

