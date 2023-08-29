Manjinder Singh Sirsa Appointed As National Secretary Of BJP

BJP appointed Manjinder Singh Sirsa as the National secretary of the party.

Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday appointed Manjinder Singh Sirsa as the National secretary of the party.

"Jagat Prakash Nadda, National President of Bharatiya Janata Party has appointed Manjinder Singh Sirsa as the National Secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party," an official notification issued by the BJP read.

Former Shiromani Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa joined BJP in December 2021.

BJP also announced that Anil Antony has been appointed as the national spokesperson for the party.

Anil Antony the son of former Defence Minister AK Antony joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in the month of April this year.

Earlier today Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said that it will be organizing five "Jan Ashirwad Yatra" in Madhya Pradesh.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will flag off the party's 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' on September 3 from Chitrakoot in Satna in Madhya Pradesh.

A total of 10,543 kilometres will be covered in all five 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' spread across all 230 assembly constituencies in the state.

