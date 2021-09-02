Manipur's E-Inner Line Permit System To Catch Those Who Overstay

Loktak Lake in Manipur is a big tourist draw; however, they need Inner Line Permit (ILP)

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Thursday launched electronic Inner Line Permit (ILP) counters from state capital Imphal. Besides Imphal, two more counters, Jiribam and Mao, have been inaugurated.

Under the portal, a person from outside the state can apply online for ILP by logging in to manipurilponline.mn.gov.in and get the permit from issuing centres at Imphal airport, Mao gate, Jiribam railway station and Jiribam ILP exit counter after onsite verification. The online portal was developed by Cubeten Technologies.

Mr Singh the ILP system was enforced in the state considering its less population and to protect the identity of its people.

"The e-ILP tracking system had been developed to mend the loopholes in the procedures adopted to issue the permit and its tracking system," Mr Singh said.

He said the system would help in checking whether a person, who had entered the state with a permit, had left or was still staying even after the expiration of the permit duration.

Mr Singh said the authorities, at many instances, had found visitors staying beyond their permit duration without renewing it. "The new system would enable mobile tracking of defaulters and taking action. The Inner Line Permit Monitoring Cell with DIG (Intelligence) as chairman has been set up to ensure proper reading of entry and exit and to track overstay," Mr Singh said.

According to the government, e-ILP platform has a comprehensive dashboard system that would actively show information such as number of people entering the state on a particular date and time and graphical break-up based presentation of people visiting through different entry gates.

"The system is also enabled with automated generation of a defaulted list of people who have overstayed beyond the permitted number of days as per the permit," the state government said in a statement.