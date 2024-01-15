Manipur's Chandel Gets Massive Boost In Chief Minister's 'Go To Hills 2.0'

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh greets residents and leaders in Chandel district

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has taken forward his "Go To Hills 2.0" initiative to ensure people in remote and hill areas get benefits of welfare schemes, and see infrastructure development, government sources said.

After holding a meeting at the district commissioner's office in Chandel district, the Chief Minister in a post on X said, "Laid the foundation stones and inaugurated multiple projects in Chandel district at residential school, Mantri Pantha, Chandel today."

Mr Biren inaugurated projects worth Rs 126.54 crore and installed the foundation stones for Rs 86.45 crore worth of projects, which he said will contribute to the upliftment of the state.

"The projects, ranging from educational institutions to infrastructure development, reflect our commitment to creating a thriving and sustainable future for Chandel. As we embark on the implementation of these projects, I encourage the active participation and support of the people of Chandel," Mr Singh said in the post on X.

"With support from all sections, the state government has been putting efforts to fulfil these targets and deliver various welfare schemes and developmental projects for the people of Chandel district," the Chief Minister said.

Chandel, which is a hill district, has been put in the government's priority list to develop it "at par with other districts of the country".

"The hill district of Manipur has been selected as an Aspirational District by the central government, considering that it is among the top in several ranking surveys," Mr Biren said.

Thanking the residents of Chandel for the warm welcome, the Chief Minister in a long post on X said, "I am truly honoured to be in the midst of such vibrant and welcoming people of Chandel. Your enthusiasm is infectious, and I am grateful for the opportunity to serve and work alongside such a remarkable community."

"I appreciate the warm welcome from the people of Chandel, the Tarao Chonu Jurei and Lamkang Naga tribe, upon my arrival. Your hospitality is truly heartening. Looking forward to productive engagements and a strong bond with the vibrant people of Chandel," Mr Singh had said in a social media post before he inaugurated the projects.

In calling for peace in his ethnic violence-hit state, Mr Singh appealed for all communities to live peacefully and unitedly.

"Let us unite in our efforts to create a harmonious state where every hill and valley dweller has an equal chance to flourish. Together, we can build a future that reflects the richness of our diverse landscapes and the prosperity of all our citizens," Mr Singh said.

The clashes between the hill-majority Kukis and the valley-majority Meiteis have killed over 180 and internally displaced thousands.