Manipur Woman's Potato Chips Idea Gives Dignity, Salary To Displaced People

Pritam, Bidya, and Sanjoy lost their homes in the Manipur ethnic violence. They have been living in relief camps in the state capital Imphal Since May 2023. As the conflict dragged on - it's nearing two years - they began looking for work to make some money, instead of sitting idle and helpless in the camps.

But the difficulty, they said, became obvious when they could not find work that matched what they did before they became internally displaced people, or IDPs, a term they do not like because no one should be displaced in their own birthplace.

Their search stopped when they found Yenning, a snack food startup founded by 47-year-old entrepreneur Sanjita Lisham.

Pritam, Bidya, and Sanjoy are among some 30 people who have found employment in a safe, respectable workplace with decent pay. They are the core of Yenning's potato chips business now, Ms Lisham says.

Short on money and heavy on ideas, Ms Lisham started the Yenning potato chips brand at a time when the ethnic violence disrupted the state economy, forced small businesses to shut down, drove young entrepreneurs to leave the state, and discouraged risk-taking.

"The idea for Yenning started as a personal dream, born out of adversity. The potato chips were a way to bring a taste of Manipur to the world, but they also became something more - an opportunity for those who had lost everything to rebuild their lives," Ms Lisham says.

"I saw an opportunity to create something that would not only bring a livelihood for myself, but also create employment for others, especially those displaced by the violence. I wanted Yenning to be more than just a product - it had to stand for renewal, for hope, for a beginning."

Sanjita Lisham, founder of Yenning

While every startup is a challenge in its own unique ways, Manipur threw extra curveballs that would test Ms Lisham's stamina. Sourcing the right potatoes to figuring out the production process and logistics amid the ethnic tension made the idea seem impossible to bring into life, she says.

"It wasn't easy. The best potatoes had to come from the hilly region of Mao, but getting them to a Meitei through Kangpokpi till Imphal was risky. And our first few batches were disasters. The machines didn't work properly; the chips were either too oily or too bland. But we didn't give up. We kept refining the process, learning from each setback," Ms Lisham says.

The highway between Mao and Imphal passes through some Kuki villages in Kangpokpi district. The Kuki tribes and the Meitei community have been fighting over a range of issues since May 2023.

She says she somehow managed to set up a small factory, despite the logistical challenges.

An employee at Manipur's Yenning

"Financing the factory was also a struggle. With no bank willing to invest in me at first, I turned to my family for support. My mother and sisters provided the initial capital, contributing gold rings and necklaces to help fund the machinery, raw material, and setup costs. This backing, combined with the technical expertise of my nephew, Pervesh Ningombam, a biotechnology student, allowed me to refine the production process and scale up operation," Ms Lisham says.

Yenning's potato chips come from a modern and hygienic process. They compete to be bought from the shelves of neighbourhood stores crowded with large, established snack food brands.

Pritam, the relief camp inmate, was a farmer before the ethnic violence began. Today, he is a packer at Yenning.

"I lost everything. My house was burned down. All I had was my land. Eche [sister] Sanjita gave me a chance; I come to work with hope. It's not just about the job - it's the respect we get here and the sense of community," Pritam says.

Yenning says it has employed many internally displaced people in Manipur

Bidya is mother to two children, and works with the quality control team. She says when she was at the relief camp, she was worried about how she would feed her children.

"Coming to work here gives me hope. I have a steady income now, and my children are in school. It feels so good to be part of something that is growing," she says.

Sanjoy is a supervisor in the production line. He says he thought he would never find work again.

"When I came here, I didn't expect to be hired right away, but eche believed in me. She helped rebuild my confidence and gave me a chance to make a difference. This job is more than just a paycheck - it's my future."