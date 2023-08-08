Assam Rifles Out, CRPF Brought In At Key Manipur Checkpoint After Protests

Manipur violence latest news: The Union Home Ministry has administrative control of Assam Rifles.

In a major change regarding security deployment in strife-torn Manipur, the Assam Rifles has been withdrawn and replaced with CRPF at a vital checkpoint in Moirang Lamkhai of Bishnupur district after hundreds of women activists took to the streets at several places, accusing the central paramilitary force of brutality towards civilians in the valley districts. The Union Home Ministry has administrative control of Assam Rifles, while the Army has operational control.

The additional Director General of Police (law and order) of Manipur issued an order on Monday evening stating that police and CRPF units would replace the 9 Assam Rifles with immediate effect at the checkpoint along Bishnupur-Kangvai Road, which has been highly tense lately.

Numerous videos of bitter arguments between Assam rifles and Manipur police commandos have surfaced on social media platforms in the past three months.

The Meira Paibi, the vigilante group of Meitei women, yesterday organised protest demonstrations against the Assam Rifles in five districts of the Manipur Valley, alleging that the paramilitary force had "unleashed atrocities" on the Meitei people.

Hundreds of women carrying placards and banners held demonstrations throughout the day, demanding withdrawal of the Assam Rifles from the five valley districts -- Imphal East, Imphal West, Thoubal, Bishnupur, and Kakching.